RFG Advisory Group LLC Buys 26,380 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (BMV:PRF) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of RFG Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RFG Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF opened at $115.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.6298 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

