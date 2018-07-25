Reviewing TT Electronics (TTGPF) & FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF) and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TT Electronics and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 25.03% 12.82% 11.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TT Electronics and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $772.84 million 0.66 N/A N/A N/A FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.73 $1.64 billion $0.85 22.84

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TT Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TT Electronics and FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TT Electronics does not pay a dividend. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

TT Electronics has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR beats TT Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature. The Power Electronics division designs and manufactures electronic components and sub-assemblies for safety-critical applications, such as power management, engine controls, and connectivity systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services for medical devices, including mass spectrometry detectors; power control modules used in rail transport infrastructure; and single-box avionics solutions. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Cletronics, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Roxspur Measurement & Control, Semelab, and Welwyn Components brands to industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, and transportation markets. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machine. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

