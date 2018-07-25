Reviewing Regenxbio (RGNX) and Nantkwest (NK)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Regenxbio alerts:

This table compares Regenxbio and Nantkwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $10.39 million 217.80 -$73.16 million ($2.45) -28.92 Nantkwest $50,000.00 5,263.27 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -2.81

Regenxbio has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Regenxbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Regenxbio has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Regenxbio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regenxbio and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio 37.28% 23.27% 21.78% Nantkwest -254,917.94% -43.71% -37.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regenxbio and Nantkwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nantkwest 1 1 0 0 1.50

Regenxbio presently has a consensus target price of $68.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.98%. Given Regenxbio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Summary

Regenxbio beats Nantkwest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501 for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111 to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121 for the treatment of neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV technology platform to other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.