Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) & Nantkwest (NK)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and Nantkwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nantkwest 1 1 0 0 1.50

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Nantkwest has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -51.97% -46.59% Nantkwest -254,917.94% -43.71% -37.53%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of Nantkwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Nantkwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$119.49 million ($4.00) -9.69 Nantkwest $50,000.00 5,122.70 -$96.42 million ($1.20) -2.73

Nantkwest has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nantkwest beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. It is also developing ATA188 and autologous ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase II clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. In addition, the company is developing ATA368 that is under preclinical development for HIV and cancers. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.