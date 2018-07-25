Reviewing Ameriprise Financial (AMP) & Lazard (LAZ)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.75 $1.48 billion $12.27 11.83 Lazard $2.70 billion 2.50 $253.58 million $3.78 13.76

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Lazard has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44 Lazard 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $168.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $60.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 13.59% 33.67% 1.41% Lazard 10.81% 44.63% 11.70%

Summary

Lazard beats Ameriprise Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.