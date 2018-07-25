Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Revance Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1901081652879 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RVNC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 6,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,320. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33,807.37% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $86,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

