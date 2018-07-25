Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Retrophin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). William Blair also issued estimates for Retrophin’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.07. Retrophin has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.32 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 378,880 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth about $4,919,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Retrophin in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Retrophin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

