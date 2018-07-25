Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 211,493 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211,493 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

