Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.21 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,877 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 137,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,670,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 984,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 420,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Western Union opened at $20.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 698.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.