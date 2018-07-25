Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 351.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 232.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,402.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.99. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.