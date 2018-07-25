Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

