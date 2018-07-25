Research Analysts Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.75 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.03 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.11 and a 12 month high of C$27.77.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.77, for a total value of C$72,749.49. Also, Director Ronalee Hope Ambrose purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.69 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.