Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s FY2018 Earnings (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

AIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 422,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 88,340 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

