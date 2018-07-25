Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allstate Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, July 19th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.75. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

ALL opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Allstate by 8.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA increased its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 39,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

