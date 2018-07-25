Request Network Market Capitalization Achieves $47.93 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Request Network has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and approximately $587,991.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Bitbns. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00419442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00158114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024132 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000950 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,990,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,761,002 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Koinex, GOPAX, COSS, CoinExchange, Liqui, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.