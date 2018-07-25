Republic Protocol (REN) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Republic Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Tidex and IDEX. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $23.37 million and $827,178.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00413597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00159583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,356,499 tokens. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.