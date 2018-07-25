Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 3084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 101.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

