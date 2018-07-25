Renasant (RNST) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Renasant opened at $45.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 4,948 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $229,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,014 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

