Relx (RELX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relx (NYSE:RELX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

