Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.02

Media stories about Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regulus Therapeutics earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3124393497133 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics traded up $0.01, reaching $0.29, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,108,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,770. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94,318.05% and a negative return on equity of 214.48%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

