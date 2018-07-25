Regions Financial Corp (RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 193,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $3,737,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 46,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $896,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,551. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 473,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 128,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial traded up $0.02, hitting $18.29, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 13,383,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,875. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

