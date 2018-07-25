Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Given New $16.25 Price Target at B. Riley

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley to $16.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RLH. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Red Lion Hotels opened at $11.80 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Red Lion Hotels has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $33.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. equities research analysts predict that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Mount sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 64,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $663,941.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,445,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,038.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,892,533 shares of company stock valued at $51,793,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

