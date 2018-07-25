Red Hat (RHT) versus Switch (SWCH) Critical Analysis

Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Red Hat alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Hat and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 10 19 0 2.60 Switch 0 4 9 0 2.69

Red Hat currently has a consensus price target of $157.79, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Switch has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.92%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Red Hat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Hat and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.92 billion 8.87 $258.80 million $2.30 63.48 Switch $378.27 million 8.85 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than Switch.

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Red Hat does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Red Hat and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 9.77% 30.40% 8.69% Switch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Red Hat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Hat beats Switch on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.