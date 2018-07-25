Recon Technology (RCON) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29

News articles about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7832047314074 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of RCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 48,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,341. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 48.08%.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

