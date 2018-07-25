Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,000 ($92.65) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,600 ($87.36) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,660 ($88.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($85.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,016.36 ($92.87).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,352 ($84.08) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

In other news, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total transaction of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

