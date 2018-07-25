Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newriver Reit (NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON: NRR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/18/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/9/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/18/2018 – Newriver Reit had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/7/2018 – Newriver Reit had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Newriver Reit stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 277 ($3.67). 442,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 275.50 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 374.50 ($4.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Newriver Reit’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Allan Lockhart purchased 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($64,063.53).

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

