RCI Hospitality (RICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.84

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 7165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on RICK. BidaskClub lowered RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RCI Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

