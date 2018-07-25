Rayonier (RYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier opened at $34.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

