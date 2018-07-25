Rawcoin (XRC) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Rawcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rawcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00413483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00161942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Rawcoin Coin Profile

Rawcoin (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin . Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co . Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rawcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rawcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.