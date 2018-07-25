Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and DDEX. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $932,550.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00419275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00158181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024502 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.