Randolph Co Inc Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,263,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 648,132 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,140,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,856,000 after acquiring an additional 620,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,086 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,577,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,551,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $85.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

