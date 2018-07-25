Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $363,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System opened at $106.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.