Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $355,000 Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SNH opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.27.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

SNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.