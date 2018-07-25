Ramsey Quantitative Systems Raises Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 540,329 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 771,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric opened at $44.48 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “$45.10” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

