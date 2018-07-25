Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys Shares of 11,110 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,971,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,496,000 after acquiring an additional 933,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 547,838 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,523,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 388,131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 863,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 354,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,106 shares during the period.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty opened at $29.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

