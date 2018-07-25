Rachel Kentleton Acquires 13 Shares of PayPoint (PAY) Stock

PayPoint (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.56) per share, with a total value of £123.37 ($163.30).

Shares of PayPoint opened at GBX 950 ($12.57) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,098 ($14.53).

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a GBX 55.10 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $27.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

PAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on PayPoint from GBX 980 ($12.97) to GBX 1,000 ($13.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPoint from GBX 900 ($11.91) to GBX 800 ($10.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and North America. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery services; and retail services comprising ATM, payment cards, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, receipt advertising, and charges for failed direct debits, as well as other transactions.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.