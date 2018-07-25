Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.65, but opened at $105.23. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 83480 shares traded.

The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

In other news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $173,622.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after buying an additional 1,071,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after buying an additional 1,590,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,338,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,477.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,753,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.