Quatloo Price Hits $0.0168 (QTL)

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Quatloo has a total market cap of $129,671.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quatloo has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Quatloo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01057490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004774 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016517 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quatloo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quatloo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

