QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 5.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $33,596.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.