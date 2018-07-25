QNB (QNBC) Releases Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Shares of QNB stock remained flat at $$46.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. QNB has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.62.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

