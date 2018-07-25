QNB (QNBC) Releases Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.41%.
Shares of QNB stock remained flat at $$46.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. QNB has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.62.
About QNB
