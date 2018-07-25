QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.16 Million

Analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will report $433.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.71 million and the highest is $470.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $383.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.94 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 4.66%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of QEP Resources traded up $0.14, reaching $11.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in QEP Resources by 44.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.