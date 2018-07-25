Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co (SM) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. SM Energy had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “$26.55” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

SM stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,116,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,195.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,626,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,700 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,727,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $18,302,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,396,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606,013 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

