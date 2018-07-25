Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Lowered by B. Riley

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19.

JCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Jernigan Capital opened at $18.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 118.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Good purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,406.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,450 shares of company stock worth $1,915,371 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jernigan Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

