Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.20.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 409,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 562,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 142,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Westerburg sold 18,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $318,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Shawn O. Walker sold 9,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $167,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,714 shares in the company, valued at $590,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,802 shares of company stock worth $662,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.