Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Lowered by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

Shares of SHOO opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 299,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $5,890,240. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.