Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Increased by Analyst (STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

State Street opened at $87.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,398,000 after acquiring an additional 294,789 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,791,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,311,000 after purchasing an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

