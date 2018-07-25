Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Raised by Analyst

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

SNA stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,767 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,857.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

