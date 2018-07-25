Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Reduced by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “$104.41” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

NYSE:PPG opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 81,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

