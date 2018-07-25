Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Energen Co. Decreased by Analyst (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energen in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.96 million. Energen had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 34.60%. Energen’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Energen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of EGN opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.38. Energen has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 225,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $14,377,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 375,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $25,415,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,911,491 shares of company stock valued at $134,696,711. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energen in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $188,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 137.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energen in the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

