Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Lowered by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $131,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $283,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $348,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,710 shares of company stock worth $10,151,228 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

